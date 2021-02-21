To round out the FAU “Strikeout Cancer” Tournament, the Cyclone softball team took on the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday.
The Rebels offense came out hot. In the top of the second, the Rebels led 1-0.
After another Rebel score and a two-run homer by the Rebels, sophomore Ellie Spelhaug came in to pitch for the Cyclones.
Her efforts allowed the Cyclones to get out of a rut with a double play.
As the game progressed, the Rebels offense did too.
The Rebels extended their lead to 5-0 in the top of the fourth, while the Cyclones were scoreless until senior Sami Williams hit a solo home run to put them on the board.
There was more to do for the Cyclones, this time from the youth. Freshman Milaysia Ochoa hit a three-run homer to inch the Cyclones closer to the Rebels, 4-5.
And then there was a tie game, junior Mikayla Ramos’ run batted in (RBI) tied it up, 5-5.
A Rebel RBI put Ole Miss up 6-5 going into the bottom of the seventh.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Cyclones had players on all bases. Sophomore Alesia Ranches hit an RBI double to get Williams and freshman Alyssa Orr home to put the Cyclones up, 7-6.
The Cyclones defeated the Ole Miss Rebels in the bottom of the seventh inning to go 4-1 on the weekend.
The team will be back in action Feb. 26 in Phoenix, Arizona, at the GCU Purple Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.