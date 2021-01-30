For the second week in a row, redshirt senior heavyweight Gannon Gremmel needed a win to give the Iowa State Cyclones the dual win.
This time, with the 13th ranked Iowa State Cyclones trailing the fifth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys 16-12, he needed a win by either pinfall, major decision (outscore the opponent by eight points or greater), or technical fall (outscore the opponent by 15 points or greater) against Oklahoma State redshirt junior Austin Harris.
Gremmel got two takedowns to win his match by a 6-2 decision.
Iowa State came up just shy of winning against Oklahoma State 16-15.
Nine of the ten matches were decided by decision, with Oklahoma State winning the one match (at 149 pounds) by major decision, giving it one more point than Iowa State.
Had Iowa State beat Oklahoma State, it would’ve been the first time it had done so since Jan. 24, 2010.
Iowa State had three duals on Saturday and won two out of those three.
To start the Oklahoma State dual, Iowa State freshman Kysen Terukina nearly pulled off an upset in his match at 125 pounds.
He took the 13th ranked wrestler, Oklahoma State freshman Trevor Mastrogiovanni to overtime, but Mastrogiovanni got a takedown early in the period to win 6-4 and put Oklahoma State ahead 3-0.
Freshman Zach Redding put Iowa State on the board by scoring six points in the third period of his match against sophomore Reece Witcraft, winning 6-0 and tying the dual at 3-3.
The Cyclones took their first lead of the dual with redshirt senior Ian Parker’s (ranked seventh in NCAA) five takedown performance 12-6 win over Oklahoma State redshirt senior Dusty Hone, which gave Iowa State a 6-3 lead.
Redshirt senior Boo LeWallen took the team dual lead back to Oklahoma State (7-6) by beating Iowa State freshman Ben Monroe by major decision 10-1.
Redshirt sophomore (No. 3) David Carr then put Iowa State in front 9-7 with an 8-4 win over redshirt junior (No. 12) Wyatt Sheets.
Oklahoma State recaptured the lead (10-9), with a 6-2 win by redshirt sophomore (No. 4) Travis Wittlake over Iowa State redshirt sophomore Isaac Judge.
The Cyclones had a big win from redshirt freshman (No. 20) Julien Broderson who rode out Oklahoma State redshirt sophomore Anthony Montalvo in the first half of tiebreaker one, then got an escape and a takedown in the second half of the tiebreaker period, to win at 174 pounds 4-1 and put the Cyclones ahead 12-10.
Redshirt senior (No. 9) Dakota Geer defeated Iowa State redshirt sophomore Tate Battani 6-2, which gave the Cowboys a 16-12 lead with two matches remaining.
Oklahoma State and Iowa State traded wins at 197 and 285, with freshman A.J. Ferrari of Oklahoma State beating freshman Yonger Bastida of Iowa State 4-1 and Gremmel winning at Heavyweight 6-2, which Oklahoma State to hold on to a one-point team victory.
To start the day, Iowa State did what it was expected to against the Iowa Central Tritons (NJCAA), winning in convincing fashion 50-0.
The Cyclones recorded six pins in the dual against the Tritons, including two pins off a headlock and throw by Broderson at 174 and Battani at 184.
An upset nearly happened in the final match of the dual between Gremmel of Iowa State (No. 8 in the NCAA) and Jorden Pryor of Iowa Central (ranked No. 5 in NJCAA).
Pryor got the first takedown of the match, but it was tied at three at the end of the period.
Gremmel avoided the upset by scoring five points in the third period and earning a bonus point for having the advantage in riding time, earning a 9-3 win.
Iowa State’s first loss of the day came in the Lindenwood Lions (D2) dual in the 125-pound bout with redshirt freshman Aden Reeves losing to Cevion Severado 14-10.
Lindenwood earned two more matches against an Iowa State lineup that was a mix of its regular starters and some backups.
Iowa State’s second loss of the dual came in the 149-pound match between Monroe, who came up just short of defeating No. 1 (D2) Gavin Londoff, losing 2-1.
In the 174 pound bout, Abner Romero, who has the top-ranked wrestler in the weight class in the D2 ranks, defeated Iowa State redshirt freshman Mac Southard 8-3.
The Cyclones won a pair of close matches at 141 and 165, with Parker (No. 7 in the country) winning 2-0 over No. 2 Colby Smith, as well as Judge hanging on to defeat Nate Trepainer 4-3.
Carr and redshirt freshman Cody Fisher had the most dominant wins of the dual for the Cyclones with Carr winning by technical fall 25-9 over Ronnie Gentille (No. 7 in D2) and Fisher pinning Keaton Fogler at the 2:47 mark in the first period.
Iowa State won the Lindenwood dual 28-9.
With Iowa State winning two and losing one on Saturday, Iowa State stands at 6-2 (1-1 Big 12) this season.
