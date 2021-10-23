Iowa State picked up a signature win on Saturday, by defeating No. 8 Oklahoma State 24-21.
The Cyclones trailed for the majority of the contest but a five yard rushing touchdown by running back Breece Hall gave the Cyclones a 24-21 lead, their second of the game, with five and a half minutes left in the game.
The Cowboys had a fourth and two at the Cyclones with a minute and a half left. Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders threw a screen pass to wide receiver Brennan Pressley and he was stopped inches short of the first down marker by Iowa State's Craig McDonald and sealed Iowa State's victory.
While Iowa State was the victor at the end of the day, Oklahoma State started off well offensively, mainly on passes from quarterback Spencer Sanders to wide receiver Brennan Pressley.
After taking over on a turnover on downs, Oklahoma State drove the ball down the field and scored a touchdown on a five yard pass for Sanders to Pressley at the 5:55 mark in the first quarter.
Iowa State tied the game in the middle of the second quarter, after three failed scoring attempts from the Oklahoma State one-yard line, Purdy found Hutchinson on a one yard touchdown pass to tie the game at seven late in the second quarter.
Before halftime, Pressley scored his second touchdown of the game, this one being on a 42 yard pass that was thrown into double coverage, and gave Oklahoma State a 14-7 lead to start the half.
The Cyclones struck first in the second half, with Hutchinson scoring on a nine yard touchdown pass from Purdy, after Hutchinson had a 54 yard touchdown called back for taunting at the three yard line.
After Oklahoma State kicker Tanner Brown missed his second field goal of the game, Iowa State drove the ball down the field and kicker Andrew Mevis drilled a 29 yard field goal which gave Iowa State the lead, the first it had all game, 17-14 with 2:41 left in the third quarter.
The Cyclones had yet another turnover on downs, this time in the fourth quarter, which gave the Cowboys the ball at their own 42 yard line.
The Cowboys then put a touchdown drive together which was capped off by a 25 yard pass from Sanders to wide receiver Tee Martin, which gave the Cowboys a 21-17 lead with 8:36 left in the game.
On the ensuing drive, Iowa State retook the lead on a four yard touchdown run from Hall with 5:29 left.
Oklahoma State couldn't respond in time and Iowa State won 24-21.
