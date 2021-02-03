The Iowa State wrestling team announced an update to its schedule on Wednesday.
In a press release on Wednesday, Iowa State announced it is hosting the Northern Colorado Bears, the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Northern Iowa Panthers on Feb. 14.
Iowa State was supposed to Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Feb. 13 to wrestle those duals, but the duals are now being wrestled on Feb. 14 in Ames because of a scheduling conflict at Northern Iowa, according to the press release.
As for the Arizona State dual, Iowa State had the dual scheduled for Jan. 18 in Hilton Coliseum, but Arizona State couldn’t make the trip to Ames due to COVID-19 protocols.
The first duals of the day on Feb. 14 are at 11 a.m. between Iowa State and Northern Colorado on mat 1, while Arizona State wrestles Northern Iowa on mat 2.
Iowa State then wrestles Arizona State on mat 1 at 1:30 p.m., while Northern Colorado wrestles Northern Iowa on mat 2.
Prior to the Arizona State dual, Iowa State is honoring its seniors.
The finals duals are scheduled for 4 p.m. with Iowa State and Northern Iowa wrestling on mat 1 and "extra matches" on mat 2.
All three of Iowa State’s duals are being streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while the Arizona State-Northern Iowa and Northern Colorado-Northern Iowa duals are being streamed on YouTube Live.
