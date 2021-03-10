The Iowa State Cyclones have eight wrestlers in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, headlined by redshirt sophomore David Carr at 157 pounds.
The seedings and brackets were revealed in a selection show by the NCAA on Wednesday.
Carr is the No. 3 seed and faces No. 30 seed Josh McClure of North Carolina to begin the Championships.
Iowa State has two other wrestlers that are an eight seed or better, redshirt seniors Ian Parker at 141 pounds and Gannon Gremmel at heavyweight.
Parker is the No. 7 seed at 141 and faces No. 26 Colin Valdiviez from Northwestern, while Gremmel is the No. 6 at heavyweight and faces No. 27 Sam Schuyler from Buffalo.
Iowa State has two freshmen in the 2021 NCAA Championships, Kysen Terukina and Zach Redding.
Terukina is the No. 33 seed at 125 and has a "pigtail match" against the No. 32 seed Patrick McCormick of Virginia.
Redding is the No. 13 seed at 133 and begins the tournament against Big 12 foe Ryan Sullivan, the No. 20 seed, out of West Virginia.
Redshirt junior Marcus Coleman is the No. 21 seed at 197 pounds and has an opening round matchup against No. 12 seed Lucas Davison of Northwestern.
Rounding out the Cyclones eight qualifiers are redshirt seniors Sam Colbray and Jarrett Degen.
Colbray is the No. 29 seed at 197 pounds and faces the No. 4 seed Parker Keckeisen from Northern Iowa in the first round, while Degen is the No. 18 seed at 149 pounds and begins the tournament with a bout against the No. 15 seed Griffin Parriott from Purdue.
The 2021 NCAA Championships begin at 10 a.m. March 18 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.