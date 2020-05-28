Six Iowa State track and field athletes, five from the men's team and one from the women's team, have earned All-American honors from the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
All honorees are athletes that earned a spot in at least one event at the 2020 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, which were canceled due to COVID-19.
From the men’s team, the Cyclones had five earn All-American, sophomore Cebastian Gentil and seniors Edwin Kurgat, Festus Lagat, Daniel Nixon and Roshon Roomes.
On the women’s team, junior Cailie Logue earned All-American honors. Logue finished with the tenth-best time in the NCAA in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15:50.15 at the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener.
Logue took home two Big 12 Championships this spring, one in the 3,000-meter run and one in the 5,000-meter run.
She earned Iowa State's Celia Barquin Arozamena Female Athlete of the Year for the 2019-2020 athletic year.
This is Logue’s second All-American honor, as she earned All-American honors in cross country during the 2019 season.
Gentil, Lagat, Kurgat and Roomes earned All-American honors in the men's distance medley relay (DMR). The quartet ran a time of 9:28.22 at the Indiana Relays in January, which was fifth-best in the NCAA and a school record.
Three Cyclones — Lagat, Nixon and Roomes — earned All-American honors in the 800-meter run. Nixon ran the 12th-best time in the NCAA in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:48.29, with Roomes’ 1:47.74 being fifth and Lagat running a 1:47.50, which gave him a Big 12 Championship while finishing with the second-best time in the NCAA.
The Cyclones were one of only eight teams out of 250 in the NCAA to have three runners earn All-American honors.
Kurgat also earned an All-America spot in the 3,000-meter run and 5,000-meter run and won the Big 12 Championship in both those runs. He earned the Big 12’s Men's Indoor Performer of the Year, is now two-time Gary Thompson Iowa State Male Athlete of the Year and helped the Iowa State men’s track and field team win its first ever Big 12 Championship.
By earning three All-American honors, Kurgat was just one of four athletes to accomplish that feat in the 2019-2020 indoor track and field season.
Kurgat broke four school records this season, one with Gentil, Lagat and Roomes in the DMR, in the mile run with a 3:58.62 time at the Iowa State Classic, in the 3,000-meter run with a 7:49:19 time at the Millrose Games and in the 5,000-meter run with a 13:24.04 time at the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener.
According to a press release, the USTFCCCA worked alongside the NCAA Division I Track and Field Executive Committee and decided to recognize all entries into the 2020 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships to receive All-American recognition with no distinction, meaning they are listed as honorees and not broken down in a “first team,” “second team” and “honorable mention”.
Kurgat now has nine All-American honors combined in track and field and cross country in his time at Iowa State. Roomes has six All-American honors in track and field, while Lagat has four.
Gentil and Nixon are both first-time All-Americans.
