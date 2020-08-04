2021 recruit guard Tyrese Hunter, a top 80 recruit committed to Iowa State.
He announced his decision on Tuesday via Twitter.
Next Chapter! 110% committed 🙌🏽 Happy birthday momma 🤞🏾❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/1aJHnTuk0I— Walking._.Bucket (@hunter_tyrese) August 4, 2020
Hunter is rated by 247Sports as the 79th best player in the class of 2021. Hunter chose Iowa State over 25 other schools including, Arizona State, Connecticut, Creighton, DePaul, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Marquette, Miami (FL), Minnesota, Northwestern, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech.
Hunter is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is listed as the 13th best guard in the class of 2021.
With the commitment of Hunter on Tuesday, Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm and his staff, landed their first recruit in the class of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.