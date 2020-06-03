The Iowa State men's basketball team's nonconference schedule for the 2020-21 season has officially been announced.
The Cyclones will begin the season with a home game on Nov. 10 against the Kennesaw State Owls, followed by three more home games against the Oregon State Beavers on Nov. 13, Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Nov. 17 and on Nov. 22 the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.
Iowa State will play in the Emerald Coast Classic on Nov. 27 and Nov. 29 in Niceville, Florida, along with the Florida Gators, Illinois Fighting Illini and the Oregon Ducks. Each team will play two games at the tournament.
Iowa State is slated to return home to face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Dec. 2 and will play a game in the Big 12/Big East Challenge on Dec. 6. According to CBS Sports College Basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Iowa State will host the DePaul Blue Demons from the Big East, although the schedule release doesn't confirm that.
Sources: Matchups for the 2020 Big East-Big 12 Battle are set.Villanova at TexasCreighton at KansasBaylor at Seton HallProvidence at TCUSt. John’s at Texas TechOklahoma at XavierWest Virginia at GeorgetownOklahoma St at MarquetteDePaul at Iowa StKansas St at Butler— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 22, 2020
The Cyclones head to Iowa City, Iowa, for the Cy-Hawk Series game on Dec. 10.
Iowa State finishes the nonconference slate with home matchups against the Jackson State Tigers on Dec. 13, the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Dec. 20, the Chicago State Cougars on Dec. 22 and an opponent from the SEC (Southeastern Conference) on Jan. 23 in the SEC/Big 12 challenge.
The matchups for the SEC/Big 12 challenge have not yet been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.