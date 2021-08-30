Iowa State's Javan Johnson, a 6-foot-6 200-pound forward, is transferring out of the program, according to the Des Moines Register's Randy Peterson.
In the 2020-21 season, Johnson played in 21 of Iowa State's 24 games and started in 18 of those games. In those 18 games he averaged 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
The Decatur, Alabama, native shot 38.9 percent from the floor, 26.6 percent from three-point range and 70 percent from the free throw line.
Johnson, who originally transferred to Iowa State from Troy at the end of the end of the 2018-19 season, has two years of eligibility left.
He is now one of seven transfers Iowa State has had this offseason, which includes the likes of Jalen Coleman-Lands, Rasir Bolton and Tyler Harris, which has led Iowa State to add six transfers.
