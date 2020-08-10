Former Iowa State men's basketball player and current Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang has announced that the 2020 Georges Niang Charity Golf Outing is being rescheduled to 2021.
The 2020 Georges Niang Charity Golf Outing was scheduled for Aug. 31.
Niang made this announcement in a thread of tweets.
"Given the current realities we recognize this experience for this amazing organization will not reach the full potential this year. As such we are postponing the planned August 31 event and we will reschedule in 2021." Niang tweeted.
The Georges Niang Golf Outing has raised over $100,000 for 3 charities in recent years. We were excited to have chosen Friendship Ark in Ames as our 4th recipient of our golf outing funds. pic.twitter.com/VD0R8jO4OL— Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) August 9, 2020
Niang also tweeted, "We are thrilled to work alongside this group along with our terrific partners for this event. We hope you join us in supporting, lifting, and encouraging their mission and we will share the next year plans when we have them."
This event was the second that Niang set this summer.
Niang and former Iowa State women's basketball player Lyndsey Fennelly held a basketball camp — the Georges Niang basketball camp — in late July.
