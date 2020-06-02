With two open scholarships remaining for the 2020-2021 season, Iowa State is searching for two transfers to fill out the roster.
Two transfers from power five programs (schools from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12 and SEC), junior Utah guard Both Gach and Indiana graduate transfer forward Justin Smith have received interest for Iowa State.
Gach posted on his Twitter page Monday the top five schools he's considering. The list included Auburn, Creighton, Iowa State, Maryland and Minnesota.
At the end of the 2019-2020 season, Gach announced he was entering the 2020 NBA Draft and his name is still on the NBA early draft entrant list.
In most years, if his name was still on the list at this point, he couldn't come back to college to play.
However, with COVID-19 postponing the finish of the 2019-2020 NBA regular season and the 2020 NBA Draft, the deadline for early draft entrants to announce their decision on whether they are going back to college is also postponed and won't have a set a date for a while.
NBAdraft.net lists Gach as 92nd on their NBA Draft Top 100 Big Board (60 NBA players get drafted each year).
Gach played in 27 games for Utah last season as a sophomore, starting in 25 of those games, scoring 10.7 points per game on 39.7 percent shooting from the field, 25 percent from the 3-point line and 77.5 percent from the free-throw line. He also grabbed 3.6 rebounds per game and dished out 2.9 assists per game.
Gach is a six-foot-six 183-pound guard from Austin, Minnesota. Because of NCAA transfer rules, he may not be eligible for the 2020-2021 season (barring a waiver).
Smith is an immediately eligible, six-foot-seven 235-pound senior forward who averaged 10.4 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game in 32 games (30.4 minutes per game) for the Indiana Hoosiers last season.
Indiana grad transfer Justin Smith tells ESPN he’s heard from:IllinoisGeorgetownIowa StateNorthwesternPurdueMarylandMississippi StateArkansasDePaulNotre DameOregonXavier Boston College Arizona StateWake ForestTulsaNew MexicoNevada NC StateVirginia Tech— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 23, 2020
He made nearly half of his shots last season, shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Smith has shot well for his entire career, as he has a career shooting percentage of 51.2.
Shooting 3-pointers appears to be new to him as he has only made 23 3-pointers out of 80 attempts in his three seasons at Indiana.
Although there are some other transfers that haven't committed to a new school yet, Gach and Smith are the two transfers Iowa State is reportedly interested in signing.
Iowa State has signed two transfers this spring, Memphis transfer sophomore guard Tyler Harris (who may be forced to sit out the 2020-21 season because of the NCAA transfer rules) and DePaul graduate transfer guard Jalen Coleman-Lands.
