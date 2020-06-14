The Iowa State men's basketball now has November 3, 2020, the day of the presidential election, as a day off after the other nine Big 12 teams made it a mandatory day off.
Each of ten 10 Big 12 head coaches, including Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm, posted the announcement on their Twitter pages.
𝗪𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿. 𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲. pic.twitter.com/egMVI1Ci53— Steve Prohm (@CoachProhm) June 12, 2020
The statement says this decision is a part of "a movement, not a moment" and they "are committed to using their platforms to making a lasting difference and to help bring an end to racism."
In the statement, the head coaches said they would encourage their players "to register and exercise their right to vote."
The Big 12 head coaches also said, "while this is only one small step, we are committed to taking further action and standing up for those who are suffering from racism."
In the past few seasons, Iowa State's first game of the season is usually on the first Tuesday in November, but this year is different as it will play its first game of the year on the second Tuesday, the 10th.
All Big 12 coaches were also featured in a "Message of Unity" in a video published by the Big 12 Conference on Saturday.
In the video, the coaches preach for changes to be made to try to end racism.
