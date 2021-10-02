History was made during Saturday's game in Iowa State’s 59-7 win over Kansas.
Not only did Iowa State set the program record for biggest margin of victory against Kansas, but running back Breece Hall set an individual record as well.
With Iowa State leading 28-0 late in the first half, Hall scored on a nine yard rushing touchdown, setting a school record for rushing touchdowns in a career.
Hall said he didn’t know that he had broken the record until after the game.
“Honestly, I had no idea, it was just nobody told me until after the game. So that was cool and all but I mean, the record is cool, but I just enjoy being around my teammates, having fun and enjoying the win,” Hall said during the postgame interview.
He added a second touchdown later in the game, a one yard rush with 5:27 left in the third quarter.
Previously, the record was 36, held by Troy Davis and Dexter Green.
This is just one of many records that Hall has racked up here in his three years at Iowa State.
In 2020, he broke the single season individual scoring record with 138 points, tied the single season rushing touchdown record with 21, broke the school’s consecutive games with a rushing touchdown record (12 then) and the running back record for touchdowns responsible for with 23.
Last week, he broke another record as well, the Big 12’s consecutive games with a rushing touchdown record. With not one, but two touchdowns on Saturday, that streak has now been stretched to 17, fifth best in the FBS since 1996.
Hall credits these records to the team’s blocking effort.
“I give that record (school career rushing touchdown record) to the [offensive] line and the receivers, just them blocking each and every play, going all out on for me and like I said they make the play, I just finish the play,” Hall said.
In the earlier part of the season, he and coaches have said he was a bit “dinged up.”
However, with the performance against Baylor last week and Kansas on Saturday, Hall appears to be back at full form.
“A lot better, I still don't feel like I'm fully there yet but I'm getting closer and closer each weekend,” Hall said when asked about how he was feeling.
With 123 yards on 17 carries, Hall moved past David Montgomery and Mike Strachan on the Cyclones’ all-time rushing list, to No. 5 with 3,020. He also moved to No. 6 on the all-purpose yards list with 2569, passing Ennis Haywood, and Montgomery.
Saturday’s win was also the 16th multi-touchdown game that Hall has had and the 16th 100 yard rushing game in his Cyclone tenure, his third in a row this season.
Despite the dominant win over Kansas, Hall said he wasn’t satisfied and that there is still work to be done.
“I hold the running backs to the highest standard, I hold myself to the highest standard so even the littlest thing is that if I see myself do wrong or see us do wrong, I’m on myself or on the other running backs about it,” Hall said. “It might look good but to me it's not, I still don't think we played a perfect game today, so that was good but we're still gonna get better.”
In total, Hall was the leader of a rushing attack that gained 290 yards, a season-high and the most rushing yards in a game since Nov. 19, 2015, against Texas Tech. The offense also had a season-high in total yards with 564.
“I felt really confident leaving Baylor, that we’re playing out style of play, the right way,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. “Our precision and detail was maybe a little bit better, I feel really confident in how our kids are playing right now. I just saw that continue from Baylor.”
The rushing game accounted for five of Iowa State’s eight touchdowns against Kansas.
Backup quarterback Hunter Dekkers had a 41-yard scamper for a touchdown, the second longest rushing play of the season for Iowa State. Backup running back Jirehl Brock caught one of quarterback Brock Purdy’s four touchdown passes and freshman running back Deon Silas ran in the game’s final touchdown on a 16-yard run.
With the Cyclones putting up 59 points on offense, limiting the Jayhawks to just seven points, as well as blocking a few field goals and creating some turnovers, it was a dominant showing on both sides of the ball by the Cyclones.
“I felt like we finally took that step as a team this season,” senior defensive back Greg Eisworth said. “Defense getting those three and outs, then offense going putting points on the board, so I think that's huge especially going into this bye week some of the build off of.”
