Former Iowa State women's basketball player and WNBA draftee Lyndsey Fennelly is set to co-host a basketball camp July 8 for girls in 4th through 12th grade.
The event, run by ELITE360 and Five State Hoops will have two different sessions — one from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and the other 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 8.
On Sunday, Fennelly tweeted her excitement about hosting the camp, saying she's, "excited to provide extra exposure for local area players."
In all my years in the hoop game, no one is more committed & connected than @FiveStateHoops. Excited to provide extra exposure for local area players. https://t.co/91cDODpcZQ— Lyndsey Fennelly (@LyndseyFennelly) June 29, 2020
The event will feature a one-hour skill development workout with Fennelly and the ELITE360 team, an individual recruiting evaluation from Chuck Thompson from Five State Hoops and a 30-minute recruiting seminar with Fennelly and Thompson.
Cost of attending is $115 along with a one-time $10 facility entry fee.
The camp will take place at the Sports Iowa Complex in Ames, Iowa. Spots are limited according to the website, but information on how to sign up can be found here.
