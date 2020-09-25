For the first time since 2008, Iowa State and Kansas State had to play all five sets to decide a winner.
Iowa State's seven match winning streak was in jeopardy Friday as Kansas State won sets three and four in convincing fashion to force the fifth set.
In order to win the fifth set, either team needed to score at least 15 points and outscore their opponents by at least two points.
A kill by sophomore outside hitter Annie Hatch and an attacking error by Kansas State's Aliyah Carter gave Iowa State a 16-14 victory in set five and 3-2 victory for the match.
Offensively, the Cyclones struggled as they had a .214 hitting percentage and the Wildcats had a .267 hitting percentage.
Two Iowa State starters from last season didn't play Friday. Sophomore outside hitter Michal Schuler has been dealing with a sprained ankle and 2019 All-Big 12 second team and AVCA All-Midwest Region player, senior setter Piper Mauck, who was in the lineup but didn't play due to coaches decision.
In relief for Schuler was junior outside hitter Brooke Andersen.
Iowa State Head Coach Christy Johnson-Lynch has previously said Andersen is one of the teams most improved players.
Andersen was effective for the Cyclones on Friday, hitting a career-high 13 kills and had a .268 hitting percentage. She also had a double-double, her first ever, with 13 kills and 14 digs.
Junior right side player Eleanor Holthaus had a team-high 17 kills and a .316 hitting percentage.
Kansas State lost Friday despite having 106 points, 68 off of kills, led by junior outside hitter Brynn Carlson who had 17, while Iowa State had 100 points (56 off of kills).
This fact is because both teams had similar numbers on the attack in the first two sets.
Through the first two sets, Iowa State had 25 kills, while Kansas State had 24.
Iowa State took the first set 25-22.
The Cyclones had four service aces in the second set, which helped it win the second set 25-20.
After a quiet first set that saw her only have one kill, Holthaus rallied in the second, hitting five kills.
Both teams had a .184 hitting percentage in the second set.
The Wildcats took the third set 25-19 after posting a .304 hitting percentage, while the Cyclones hit a mere .167 in the set.
Kansas State's attack dominated yet again in the fourth set as it routed Iowa State 25-15 and had a .429 hitting percentage in that set.
Iowa State had a .444 hitting percentage in the fifth set.
In the fifth set, Kansas State committed five attacking errors, which accounted for six of Iowa State's 16 points in the fifth set.
Iowa State is facing Kansas State again at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.
Saturday's match is being livestreamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.