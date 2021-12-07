No. 13 Iowa State is coming off its first loss of the season to No. 1 Iowa 22-11, hoping to respond fairly quickly.
With the loss in the rearview mirror, senior Marcus Coleman is looking for more early offense, and head coach Kevin Dresser is seeing how senior heavyweight Sam Schuyler bounces back from a rough outing, while one Cyclone may be set to return.
Julien Broderson set to make debut?
This season, the starter at 174 has been Joel Devine, who has a 7-1 record and a Daktronics Open title under his belt.
The West Des Moines, Iowa, native's lone loss came Sunday to Iowa's Nelson Brands in sudden victory period one, 3-1.
But now, there appears to be a new name in the mix: Julien Broderson.
"Broderson will get a chance now that he's healthy, getting some of his first competition at 174," Dresser said Tuesday in response to who may be wrestling at the UNI Open.
The Davenport, Iowa, native was the starter at 174 for the Cyclones a season ago.
Last season, Broderson finished the season with a 6-7 record, with his biggest win coming against Oklahoma's Anthony Mantanona, who was the ninth-ranked wrestler at the time they wrestled Jan. 27.
Broderson started off hot last season, winning six of his first eight matches, but he faltered down the stretch, ending the season on a five-match losing streak.
While Devine is still the starter, for now, Broderson may not be too far behind him.
Coleman wants some more early offense
Along with the defending national champion David Carr, who's the top-ranked wrestler at 157, Marcus Coleman is one of two Iowa State wrestlers who are ranked in the top-15 in their respective weight class.
With a 4-1 win over Iowa's Myles Wilson on Sunday, Coleman went from No. 18 to No. 14 in this week's Intermat rankings.
But even with the win, Coleman isn't satisfied. He wants more.
More specifically, he wants more offense earlier in matches.
"I need to get to more attacks, I only got to one attack and I got it (against Wilson)," Coleman said. "So I just need to pull the trigger more and get more points."
Dresser agrees with that line of thinking and said as much following the Iowa dual Sunday.
"I think he's just maturing...I think he still needs to go out a little quicker but I think he's managed his matches well," Dresser said.
With his win over Wilson on Sunday, Coleman has a 5-1 record, which includes a win over the then-10th ranked Taylor Venz (Nebraska) in the semifinals of the Daktronics Open.
The Ames native's lone loss of the season came against somebody who he will meet likely at least once more this season, Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen, by an 8-4 decision.
To move to the next step, Dresser said Tuesday that Coleman needs a little bit more of a sense of urgency.
"I do think that if he wants to continue to go upward and do great things, I think he's got to have a little bit more of a sense or urgency in the first period and we talked about that," Dresser said. "We'll see if that changes, but overall I really like what Marcus is doing."
Three of Coleman's five wins this season have come by three points or less.
"I just think that he could separate himself a little more," Dresser said. "And that's more me saying, 'Marcus man, you're good, you're really good. You go out there and approach it like David Carr does, where you go out and really go get a couple takedowns, three, four a match, you're that good."
Schuyler bouncing back from tough loss
Something rare happened Sunday, a disqualification due to stalling.
Whether it was right or wrong, it was called nonetheless, and Schuyler was on the losing end of that.
But now, it's all about moving forward.
"He competes hard, he's just so doggone green," Dresser said.
That's kind of an odd thing to say about a wrestler who is a senior and won a match in the 2021 NCAA Championships while wrestling at Buffalo.
"Nothing against where he came from, but you're wrestling at two different levels, two different intensity levels and two different levels of practice room environments," Dresser said. "And so he's got to adjust to all that."
The King's Park, N.Y., native is 3-2 this season, with his losses coming against high-quality opponents.
He lost 9-5 to now 11th ranked Christian Lance (Nebraska) and was disqualified Sunday against now sixth-ranked Tony Cassioppi, which was one of the things that set off the scuffle at the end of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series dual Sunday.
"But I know he (Schuyler) really works hard and if that's any indication of where you'll end up, I think we'll be alright," Dresser said.
