Iowa State landed its 16th recruit in the class of 2021 in the commitment of defensive end Joey Petersen.
Excited to announce my plans to attend Iowa State University to further my education & play football.#committed #chaingang4life @ISUMattCampbell @CoachRasheed pic.twitter.com/ZNWZkH58ln— Joey Petersen (@JoeyPetersen12) July 9, 2020
Petersen is going to be a senior at North Scott high school in Eldridge, Iowa, where had 41 tackles, one interception and one sack in his junior season. He is listed as a two-star recruit by 247sports.
Joey is the brother of junior Iowa State defensive end Zach Petersen. His father, Troy, also played football for Iowa State.
Iowa State's 2021 recruiting class is currently ranked 47th out the 130 Division Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams. Out of the ten teams in the Big 12 conference, Iowa State's 2021 recruiting class is currently at seventh.
