Four current Iowa State wrestlers and one 2021 recruit earned top three finishes in Omaha, Nebraska.
Redshirt sophomore Joel Shapiro won first place in the 86 kg (189.5 lbs) bracket of the United World Wrestling (UWW) Junior Freestyle Nationals and redshirt freshman Ramazan Attasauov won first place in the 57 kg (125.6 lbs) weight class in the U23 Freestyle Nationals.
By winning first in their divisions, Shapiro and Attasauov earned bids to the 2021 Senior World Team Trials and the 2021 Junior World Team Trials if they are eligible agewise.
🚨U23 NATIONAL CHAMPION🚨Ramazan Attasauov PINS Danny Vega in the first period of the 57 kg finals! Ramazan is the U23 National Champion at 57 kg!🌪️🤼♂️🌪️#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/O8Mfo66j5P— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) November 15, 2020
🚨UWW JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPION🚨Joel Shapiro caps off the weekend with a 4-2 victory over John Pozanski! He is your 86kg Junior National Champion!🌪️🤼♂️🌪️ #Cyclones pic.twitter.com/3nNphFoPqf— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) November 15, 2020
Iowa State 2021 commit Conor Knopick took home a title as well.
Knopick won the 55 kg (121 lbs) bracket of the UWW Junior Greco-Roman bracket.
He outscored his four opponents by at least seven points in each match and shut out two of his opponents.
Knopick outscored his opponents 42-11.
Current Iowa State wrestlers, redshirt seniors Ian Parker in the 61 kg (134.4 lbs) weight class and Gannon Gremmel in the 125 kg (275.5 lbs) weight class in the U23 Freestyle Nationals, won third place.
Attasauov, Shapiro and Gremmel started wrestling Saturday in the quarterfinals after advancing in the early rounds.
On Saturday, Attasauov defeated Luke Werner of the Mat Town USA team 7-3 in the round of 16 and escaped with a victory over Patrick Glory via match criteria in the quarterfinals.
While tied at four against Rayvon Foley in the semifinals, Attasauov managed to get an escape with four seconds left in the match to win it 5-4.
Attasauov pinned Danny Vega of the Jackrabbit Wrestling Club at the 2:47 mark.
Shapiro defeated Jack Kilner 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Ethan Hatcher of Spartan Combat RTC, 4-0.
In the championship match, Shapiro got two takedowns on John Poznanski of the Scarlet Knights Wrestling Club, which was all he needed to win 4-2 and secure first place.
Gremmel lost his quarterfinal match 11-0 to Anthony Cassioppi of the Hawkeye Wrestling Club, but Gremmel bounced back by defeating Luke Luffman of the Illinois Regional Training Center/Illinois WC, 4-0 and Ethan Laird 11-8 of the Broncs Wrestling Club to get to the third place bout.
He won the third place match due to injury default.
Parker started his day with a win over Jack Skudlarczyk of the Panther Wrestling Club 10-0 in Consi 8 round 1.
Once he got to the consolation semifinals, he defeated Micky Phillippi from the Pittsburgh Wrestling Club with a pin at the 2:08 mark.
In the third place bout, Parker defeated Austin DeSanto of the Hawkeye Wrestling Club 6-1.
