Iowa State women's golf began the final day of the Wildcat Invitational far away from the top of the leaderboard, but they still had a lot to play for.
The Cyclones finished the tournament in sixth place with a tournament-long score of 19 strokes over par.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn recorded the highest finish from an Iowa State golfer at the tournament. The sophomore's great start to the season continued, as she finished tied for 15th with a tournament-long score of four over par.
On day two, Jeeravivitaporn and her teammate Amelia Grohn both tied for 10th place at even par for the tournament, and they had plenty of optimism to climb the leaderboard.
Both golfers struggled on their final round. Grohn carded a round of nine over par to bring her tournament total to plus nine. She recorded six bogeys and two double bogeys on the day. Her single birdie was not enough to salvage her day.
Jeeravivitaporn struggled with two double bogeys on her round, which proved to be costly. The Thailand native's round of 76, brought her to four strokes over par for the tournament.
Freshman Liyana Durisic was able to close out the tournament on a high note. After recording a combined score of nine over par between her first two round, she carded a day three team low 70 on her final round.
As a team Iowa State's season-long inconsistency continued. It was all over the board recording one triple bogey, seven double bogeys, and 19 bogeys, while still adding 21 birdies on day three alone.
Remarkably, they Cyclones finished the tournament with the lowest average score out of the field on par threes, at 2.96. The reverted back to the mean with a second to last place average on par fours at 4.29.
Iowa State has shown the capability to compete with just about any team it faces, but inconsistency continues to play a large role in its overall success. Its up and down week led to its fifth straight finish in sixth place or worse as team.
The Cyclones will return to competition March 20th through 22nd. They will return to Tuscon, Arizona, at the Mountain View Collegiate.
