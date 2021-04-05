Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard's contract now extends through 2026 per release on Monday.
Pollard has been serving as athletic director at Iowa State since 2005 and is the fourth longest tenured athletic director in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).
"In light of his consistently steady and successful leadership over many years, especially during a worldwide pandemic that brought unprecedented challenges, I am delighted to announce that Jamie will remain at Iowa State executing our shared vision for athletics," Iowa State President, Wendy Wintersteen, said in a press release Monday. "True to his servant leadership style, which has always been focused on others, Jamie accepted our extension enthusiastically, and has agreed to do so without an increase in compensation."
Pollard's contract was set to expire in 2024.
"I am grateful to Dr. Wintersteen for the opportunity to continue pursuing our ambitious goals for the athletics department," Pollard said. "The administration's support, led by President Wintersteen, has been instrumental to our program's success."
In 2019, Pollard was selected as the athletic director of the year by the National Association of College Director of Athletics (NACDA).
He is also the Vice President of NACDA.
Pollard is currently in Indianapolis, Indiana, serving as a part of the NCAA Men's Basketball Committee.
According to the press release, the athletic department is set open up the new $90 million Sports Performance Center later this spring outside of MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium.
"I feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to lead our athletics program for the past 16 years and look forward to leading the program for many more," Pollard said. "We have created an incredible culture among our coaches and staff which makes coming to work every day so enjoyable. Lastly, our children grew up in Ames and our family is proud to call Iowa home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.