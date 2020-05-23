The Iowa State men's basketball program has signed one of the best graduate transfers available, former DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands, who is currently ranked as the 37th best graduate transfer in the nation according to ESPN.
Last season, the 6-4 guard averaged 11.1 points per game and started all 32 games for DePaul.
Coleman-Lands announced his decision to commit to Iowa State on Saturday. He chose Iowa State over California, Michigan, North Carolina State and the University of Southern California (USC). Coleman-Lands has one year of eligibility remaining.
Coming out of the La Lumiere School (La Porte, Indiana), Coleman-Lands earned high rankings from ESPN and 247sports as both sites listed him as the 34th best high school recruit in the 2015 high school recruiting class.
Coleman-Lands spent his first two years of college at Illinois, played in 69 games, started in 39 of those games and averaged 9.1 points per game.
He then transferred to DePaul after the 2016-2017 season, had to sit out the 2017-2018 season due to the NCAA transfer rules and only played in nine games in the 2018-2019 season after breaking his left hand in December of 2018.
With the signing of Coleman-Lands, Iowa State now has two scholarships remaining for the 2020-2021 season.
