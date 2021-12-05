Coming into Sunday's dual, it had been 17 years and one day since Iowa State had beaten Iowa in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series dual.
And after trailing 17-6 with just three bouts left, No. 13 Iowa State's chances of winning of completing a comeback were slim. But it did get a win from the hometown wrestler Marcus Coleman to trim the deficit to eight with two matches to go.
Following that, No. 24 Yonger Bastida pulled off the biggest upset of the night, defeating No. 3 Jacob Warner at 197 pounds to pull Iowa State within in five. But after Bastida threw his head gear in celebration, Iowa State was deducted a team point, which made it 17-11 Iowa.
But Iowa heavyweight Tony Cassioppi, the third-ranked wrestler in the nation at heavyweight, shut the door on Iowa State, winning by disqualification, after Iowa State heavyweight Sam Schuyler was called for stalling three times.
That give the defending national champions, No. 1 Iowa, a 22-11 win over No. 13 Iowa State.
A major confrontation broke out after the dual, which resulted in Iowa being deducted one team point.
A major confrontation took place at the end of the heavyweight dual. Here’s the tail end of the confrontation. pic.twitter.com/v5R651xgI7— Sam Stuve (@sam_stuve66) December 6, 2021
In a wacky, yet intense, dual that saw two double stall calls in the same match (133), there were four matches that were decided by two points or less, three of which went Iowa's way.
Iowa State got things started off on the right foot with a 8-2 win by No. 21 Kysen Terukina over Iowa's Jesse Ybarra at 125.
A near upset happened at 133, as Iowa State's Ramazan Attasauov fought tooth and nail against No. 3 Austin DeSanto, but fell short 6-4, thanks to a second period takedown by DeSanto.
Iowa got the first bonus point victory of the night when No. 2 Jaydin Eierman beat No. 19 Zach Redding by major decision 15-7.
At 149 pounds, it was a matchup of two debuting wrestlers, as No. 9 Max Murin held on to beat Ian Parker 3-2, to push Iowa's lead to seven.
The Cyclones got back in the win column with a 6-2 win by No. 1 David Carr over No. 9 Kaleb Young at 157 pounds.
The Hawkeyes then picked up their second major decision of the night with No. 1 Alex Marinelli defeating Iowa State's Grant Stotts 16-5.
Another close match went Iowa's way at 174, as Nelson Brands, the son of head coach Tom Brands, scored a takedown in sudden victory to beat No. 33 Joel Devine 3-1.
Following back-to-back defeats, Coleman gave the Cyclone crowd something to cheer about, with a 4-1 over Myles Wilson thanks to a third period takedown and ride out.
Bastida then gave the Cyclones back-to-back wins by beating Warner 4-3.
Cassioppi then delivered the final blow as he beat Schuyler by DQ.
