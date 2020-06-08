In the two weeks since the tragic death of George Floyd, many athletes have issued statements and protested as well.
Some of those athletes have been former or current Iowa State athletes.
Shortly following the death of Floyd, former men's basketball player Royce White led a peaceful protest in Minneapolis, the city where Floyd was killed.
Former men's basketball player and current Denver Nuggets point guard Monte Morris took to Twitter to demand justice in the Floyd case.
I always think what if it wasn’t cameras for situations like this. These dirty cops will still be walking our streets free! This has to stop WE WANT JUSTICE!!!!!!!!!!— Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) May 29, 2020
Kristin Scott, a center on the women's basketball team tweeted a photo of former President Barack Obama that said, "laws alone, won't be enough, hearts must change."
May 29, 2020
Current tight end on the football team, Charlie Kolar advocated for people, specifically younger people, to go out and vote in upcoming elections.
On June 2, Iowa State football Head Coach Matt Campbell attended a protest in Ames.
Former Iowa State long snapper and current Detroit Lion long snapper, Steve Wirtel, praised the speech and said "this is super powerful and will go a long way, as change will happen around America."
Another coach who has spoken out on social media in the last two weeks is Iowa State volleyball Head Coach Christy Johnson-Lynch.
Johnson-Lynch tweeted a quote by author and writer Ijeoma Oluo.
Been thinking about this a lot lately. I can do better. #BLM “You have to get over the fear of facing the worst in yourself. You should instead fear unexamined racism. Fear the thought that right now, you could be contributing to the oppression of others and you don't know it.— Christy Johnson (@CJohnsonLynch) June 1, 2020
On June 1, Iowa State softball Head Coach Jamie Pinkerton tweeted out his thoughts and feelings about the death of Floyd.
It has taken me a week to process the current events. I have put my thoughts to pen and paper. Please take into account these are solely my thoughts. Let’s work together to change. pic.twitter.com/akFbf2HtNp— Jamie Pinkerton (@CoachPinkerton) June 2, 2020
These are tweets are from specific people from Iowa State sports teams. Each sports team has taken part in a social media trend in response to the George Floyd case.
On June 2, all sports teams at Iowa State took part in the "#BlackoutTuesday" trend on Twitter.
All teams posted a black square on their Twitter timeline and some teams had their coaching staff post a statement on how they felt.
According to Yahoo! News, the trend was meant to be used to fill Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with black squares, freeing up the time usually dedicated to social media for people to educate themselves on the Black Lives Matter movement.
A lot of coaches (if not all of them) retweeted a photo of Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen's May 29 email to the Iowa State community about her thoughts, feelings and diversity and inclusion at the university.
HONORED to stand with our amazing leadership at Iowa State! Blessed to work at a place that values what is RIGHT! #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/p4vM4jakbF— Bill Fennelly (@ISUCoachFen) May 29, 2020
These are just some of the responses that Iowa State sportspeople have had in the past two weeks, as there have been a lot of athletes and athletic staff who have liked, retweeted or posted something about the George Floyd case in the past two weeks.
