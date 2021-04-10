Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur has a new home in the Midwest, as he will be joining the Iowa State men's basketball program.
Kalscheur announced his decision to join Iowa State in a tweet Saturday.
I would like to thank the University of Minnesota community, fans, and my teammates for all their love and support the past 3 years. Minnesota will always be home to me. I am excited about the next chapter and fresh start in my college basketball career at Iowa State University🌪 pic.twitter.com/hfoH6XYBdZ— Gabriel Kalscheur (@GabrielKalsche1) April 10, 2021
In three seasons at Minnesota, the Edina, Minnesota, native averaged 9.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 92 games, all of which he started.
The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in the 2020-21 season.
In the 2020-21 season, he shot 31.6 percent from the floor, 24.5 percent from the three-point line and 86 percent from the free-throw line.
Kalscheur's best season scoring-wise in terms of points per game at Minnesota was the 2019-20, when he averaged 11.6 points per game on 37.6 percent shooting from the floor, 34.1 percent from beyond the three-point line and 70.5 percent from the free throw line.
Kalscheur joins former Washington State forward Aljaz Kunc and former Denver forward Robert Jones as transfers Iowa State has acquired this offseason.
Iowa State has lost six players to the transfer portal this offseason, including its top two scorers from a season ago, guards Rasir Bolton and Jalen Coleman-Lands.
