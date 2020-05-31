The Iowa State football program signed its 15th recruit in the class of 2021, as wide receiver Jaylin Noel announced his commitment to Iowa State on Sunday.
Noel is a three-start recruit and plays high school football for Park Hill high school in Kansas City, Missouri. Noel caught 42 passes, had 769 receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns in his junior season.
247sports rates Noel as a top 150 receiver in the class of 2021 and is the 12th best player from Missouri.
Noel chose Iowa State over 13 other schools, including Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Washington State and Wisconsin.
Per his Twitter page, Iowa State and Nebraska were the two final schools he was choosing between.
247sports has Iowa State's 2021 recruiting class ranked 29th out of the 130 teams in the NCAA FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) and third in the Big 12 behind Baylor, whose recruiting class is ranked 20th and Texas at 16th.
