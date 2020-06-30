Redshirt junior defensive back Keontae Jones is leaving Iowa State and heading into the NCAA transfer portal.
Jones played in 13 games in his three years with the Cyclones. Last season, as a redshirt sophomore, he appeared in two games and tallied nine tackles.
Coming out of high school, Jones was the 42nd best safety in the class of 2017 and was a three-star recruit.
He chose Iowa State 16 other schools including his hometown college Cincinnati, Iowa, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Purdue, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Virginia Tech.
Jones is the younger brother of former Iowa State receiver Deshaunte Jones, who exhausted his eligibility in 2019.
