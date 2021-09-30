Editor's note: Each week, the Iowa State Daily will look back on a notable matchup from the past between the Cyclones and whoever they are playing that particular week.
This week look at Iowa State's 34-0 win over Kansas on Nov. 23, 2013.
Iowa State has won the last six home games against the Kansas Jayhawks going back to 2008. One of those came in what is the coldest game in Jack Trice Stadium history.
While the temperature sat a frigid eight degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff and three degrees at halftime, Iowa State was red hot in a 34-0 rout of Kansas.
Coming into the matchup, Iowa State was just 1-9 and had zero conference wins, while Kansas was 3-7 and coming off a 31-19 win over West Virginia, which ended a 27 conference game losing streak.
As one would expect with a cold weather game, running the ball was one of the points of emphasis by both offenses and both teams ran the ball plenty on this chilly night.
Kansas had 187 yards on 41 attempts, while Iowa State ran the ball 43 times, gaining 203 yards and two touchdowns.
But it was success in the passing game by the Cyclones offense and the ability to shut down Kansas' passing attack that led the Cyclones to victory.
Iowa State quarterback Grant Rohach completed 15 of his 20 passes for 300 yards, two touchdowns and just one interception.
Coming into the game, Rohach hadn't throw a touchdown in his five previous games.
Kansas on the other hand struggled mightily in the passing game.
Quarterbacks Jake Heaps and Montell Cozart completed a combined 11 of 31 passes (Heaps had seven and Cozart threw four completions) for 92 yards and Cozart threw one interception, which was picked off by Iowa State's Jansen Watson.
Rohach's first touchdown of the game came in the middle of the first quarter as he connected with running back Aaron Wimberly for a 58-yard touchdown to put Iowa State ahead 7-0.
A second quarter field goal and a third quarter field goal by Cole Netten put Iowa State ahead 13-0 in the middle of the third quarter.
Rohach then connected with wide receiver Quenton Bundrage for 15 yards and a score to put the Cyclones up 20-0 with six minutes left in the third quarter.
The Cyclones iced the game with a pair of rushing touchdowns.
The first came on five yard run by James White, with 1:09 left in the third quarter.
Running back Shontrelle Johnson put the final touchdown on the board with a 23 yard touchdown with 10:50 left in the game.
Johnson led all Cyclones in rushing yards with 84, while Wimberly had 49 and White had 33.
Justin Coleman led all Cyclones receivers with 78 yards on eight catches.
