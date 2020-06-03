Former Iowa State head football coach Johnny Majors passed away at the age of 85 on Wednesday, according to a press release.
"Johnny Majors is one of college football's all-time greatest coaches," said current Iowa State football head coach Matt Campbell. "Johnny came back every year and it was a pleasure for our players to get to know him and understand his legacy at Iowa State. He was one of the most important figures in Iowa State football history."
Majors took over a struggling Iowa State football program in 1968.
In his five year tenure at Iowa State, Majors led Iowa State to its first two bowl games in program history, the 1971 Sun Bowl and the 1972 Liberty Bowl.
Majors also coached Iowa State's highest NFL draft pick, George Amundson (14th pick in the 1973 NFL Draft).
After the 1972 season, Majors coached at Pittsburgh University from 1973-1976 and 1993-1996 and led them to win the 1976 championship. He also won three SEC Championships (1985, 1989 and 1990) with Tennessee University in his 16 year tenure.
At Iowa State, Majors finished with a 24-30-1 record.
Majors was abducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1987.
