Joe Scates Northern Iowa 2021

Iowa State wide receiver Joe Scates goes up to catch a pass against the Northern Iowa Panthers on Sept. 4.

Joe Scates, a redshirt junior from Dayton, Ohio, has entered the transfer portal, he announced in a tweet.

Scates, a 6-foot-2 200 pound wide receiver, caught eight passes for 145 yards and one touchdown in the 2021 season. The lone touchdown came in a blowout against Kansas.

In his three seasons at Iowa State, Scates caught 16 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns. 

Coming out of high school, Scates was a four star recruit by 247Sports. 

With Scates' decision to now enter the transfer portal, Iowa State has now had two receivers transfer out of the program, with wide receiver Tarique Milton having also entered the transfer portal exactly one week ago. 

