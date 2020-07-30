Iowa State junior quarterback Brock Purdy has made his fourth award watch list this summer.
Add another preseason honor for @brockpurdy13 by being named to the Manning Award Watch List. 🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/vruUFGBb2M— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) July 30, 2020
In a release on Thursday, Purdy was one of 30 quarterbacks from the NCAA 130 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams, to make the Manning Award watch list.
Each season, the winner of the Manning Award is voted on by national media outlets, Archie, Eli and Peyton Manning, after bowl season has been completed.
According to the Allstate Sugar Bowl website, "Prior to the 2004 college football season, the Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only college football quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting; therefore, it is presented annually following the completion of the bowl season."
Purdy is also on the Maxwell Award watch list, the Davey O'Brien Award watch list and the Danny Wuerfel Award watch list.
In his two-year tenure at Iowa State, Purdy had 6,232 passing yards with a 65.9 completion percentage. He's thrown for 43 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while also rushing for 557 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Last season, Purdy set school season records last season in passing yards with 3,982 yards, total offense with 4,231 yards, passing touchdowns with 27, completions with 312, touchdowns responsible with 35 and 300-yard passing games with six en route to earning a spot on the 2019 Coaches All-Big 12 Second Team.
