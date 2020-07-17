Out of the 10 teams in the Big 12 conference, Iowa State finished fourth in the 2020 football preseason poll.
Oklahoma finished first in the poll with 80 first place votes, followed by Oklahoma State in second with six first place votes and Texas with four first place votes.
For eighth year in a row, Oklahoma has finished first in the Big 12 preseason poll and it has one the last five Big 12 championships.
Rounding out the top half of the conference preseason poll is Iowa State in fourth and Baylor fifth.
📆: A BIG day for #Big12FB Your very first look 👀 at the 2020 Preseason Poll➡️ https://t.co/6Jpo0qxdlv pic.twitter.com/32jZto1sB3— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 17, 2020
Texas Christian University (TCU) is just behind Baylor in the poll at sixth place.
Kansas State is seventh and West Virginia is eight in the poll that was released Friday.
Rounding out the bottom half of the preseason poll is Texas Tech at ninth who just barely behind West Virginia in the poll, while Kansas is picked to finish last.
