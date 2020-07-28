After the Big Ten conference canceled all non-conference games for fall sports in the 2020 season, Iowa could no longer face Iowa State in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series football game.
Iowa State has now found a replacement opponent in the Ball State Cardinals, who it will face on Sept. 12 at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State has faced Ball State one time, in 1998, resulting in a 38-0 victory for Iowa State.
In a press release on Tuesday, Iowa State Athletic Director said, "I am excited for our players and fans to have eight opportunities to play in Jack Trice Stadium this fall.”
In regards to fan attendance, Pollard said, "We remain hopeful that we can host fans this season and the Ball State game will be a bonus for those with season tickets, we are not adjusting ticket prices despite adding another home game."
He also said, "As we make every effort to keep our staff and players healthy in these challenging COVID-19-related times, it should be an advantage to avoid team travel the first month of the season."
Ball State has struggled in four seasons with head coach Matt Neu as it has gone 15-33 in four seasons, but it nearly made a bowl game last season with a 5-7 record (6-6 record required to make a bowl game).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.