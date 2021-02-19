The Iowa State softball team started out their second weekend of the season on Friday morning.
The Cyclones faced the Ole Miss Rebels for their first game of the FAU “Strikeout Cancer” tournament and won 2-0.
Sophomore Carli Spelhaug doubled in the first inning and scored off an Ole Miss error to give the Cyclones the lead early on.
Senior Sami Willams notched a run batted in (RBI) in the fifth inning to give the Cyclones the 2-0 lead.
Sophomore pitcher Karlie Charles came away with a complete game shutout to defeat the Rebels. Charles is now 2-0 on the season.
After beating Ole Miss, there was more softball to play for the team. The Cyclones matched up against the Florida Atlantic Owls mid afternoon.
Freshman Saya Swain got her first career start for the Cyclones.
In the top of the first inning, junior Mikayla Ramos hit an RBI double to score Spelhaug and put the Cyclones on top early.
There was back and forth play between the Cyclones and the Owls. In the bottom of the fourth inning, The Owls scored a bases loaded walk to tie the game 2-2.
In the top of the fifth inning, Williams hit a solo home run to get the Cyclones back on top.
The Cyclones kept hitting. After another tie, Spelhaug hit an RBI double. Senior Skyler Ramos scored in the top of the sixth to extend the Cyclones lead, 5-3.
Sophomore Ellie Spelhaug came into the game later on to get the Cyclones out of a sticky situation.
Entering the top of the seventh, the bats came out. Sophomore Alesia Ranches hit a solo home run to extend the Cyclones lead, 6-3.
The team defeated the FAU Owls and are now 7-0. Iowa State continues play on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers at 8:30 a.m. and FAU at 1:30 p.m.
