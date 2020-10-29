Good Cop: Megan Teske
Last week against Oklahoma State revealed that Iowa State doesn’t have it all figured out quite yet.
However, what better way to bounce back from a loss than a game against Kansas?
I’m pretty confident the Cyclones will take this one against the Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas.
Kansas has yet to win a game this season, and even after last week’s performance, Iowa State is still a contender for the Big 12 Championship.
This will be another week where Iowa State running back Breece Hall gets going on the ground. Quarterback Brock Purdy will also get the chance to improve upon his passing game, as the Jayhawks are second worst in the Big 12 in total defense.
After Kansas running back Pooka Williams opted out of the remainder of the season, the Jayhawks have relied on Velton Gardner and Daniel Hishaw Jr. as replacements.
Iowa State’s defense will be solid against the run and will have to stop some crafty runs from Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, who likes to run the ball as well.
Still, the Jayhawks haven’t scored over 20 points in the Big 12 yet this season and the Cyclones have won the last five over Kansas, so I expect them to make it six come Saturday.
Prediction: Iowa State 42, Kansas 10
Bad Cop: Sam Stuve
With the exception of the 2014 matchup, which Kansas won 34-14, Iowa State has dominated Kansas.
Iowa State has won nine out of the last 10 matchups against the Kansas Jayhawks.
I don't think the ceiling is high for this 0-5 Kansas team, and I expect Kansas to finish last in the Big 12.
Kansas’ closest loss came on opening night to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers by 15 points.
In its four Big 12 games, Kansas has lost by at least 21 points and by 33.7 points.
I am predicting No. 23 Iowa State will beat Kansas by at least 21 points but not by 33 points or more.
In the last three out of four matchups, Kansas has lost to Iowa State by 24 points or less, including a 10-point loss last season in Ames where Iowa State was trailing 24-21 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Now that Kansas is without Pooka Williams, who rushed for 164 yards in last year’s matchup, I don’t think Kansas has an offensive weapon that is going to consistently be a concern for Iowa State.
Kansas’ offense has been held between 7 and 17 points in its four Big 12 games, and I expect it to score in that range against Iowa State.
My prediction is Iowa State will have two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown from Breece Hall to give it a 21-0 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Hall and the offensive line should take over and help put the game away for Iowa State.
Iowa State will put the game away with a touchdown and a field goal in the second half, while Kansas scores a touchdown late in the game.
