With the Big 12 Wrestling Championships set to begin on March 6, the top-seed in each weight class, has been officially announced.
Iowa State has three wrestlers that are the top-ranked wrestler in their bracket, redshirt senior Ian Parker at 141 pounds, redshirt sophomore David Carr at 157 and redshirt senior Heavyweight Gannon Gremmel.
Iowa State and Oklahoma State have the most top-ranked wrestlers in the Championships with three each.
Oklahoma State's Daton Fix is the number one seed at 133 pounds, while Boo Lewallen is the top wrestler at 149 pounds and Travis Whitlake is the number one seed at 165 pounds.
Northern Iowa has two number one seeds in the Big 12 Champions, Brody Teske at 125 pounds and Parker Keckeisen at 184 rounds.
Rounding out the top seeds is Utah Valley's Demetrius Romero at 174 pounds and South Dakota State's Tanner Sloan at 197 pounds.
According to Monday's press release, the pre-seeds were selected by a independent five person panel.
Rounding out the rest of the top-eight seedings for Iowa State wrestlers in the Big 12 Championships is freshman Kysen Terukina (No. 7 at 125), freshman Zach Redding (No. 7 at 133), redshirt senior Jarrett Degen (No. 5 at 149), redshirt sophomore Isaac Judge (No. 5 at 165) and redshirt senior Sam Colbray (No. 5 at 184).
The Big 12 Championships take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on March 6-7.
Session one begins on March 6 at 11 a.m. with session two following at 5 p.m.
Session three begins on March 7 at 10 a.m. with the last session of the tournament beginning at 5 p.m.
The first three sessions are being streamed by ESPN+ while the final sessions is being broadcasted on ESPN2.
