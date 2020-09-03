The Iowa State volleyball team will be playing home games in front of no fans for the 2020 season.
In a press release on Thursday, Iowa State athletics announced that soccer and volleyball matches will not be open to the public.
According to the press release, "Most home events in those sports will be televised on Big 12 Now / ESPN+, the conference's live streaming service."
Iowa State's first of eight home matches is set for 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders.
All eight of the Cyclones' Big 12 home matches (against Texas Tech on Oct. 2 and 3., Baylor on Oct. 23 and 24., Oklahoma on Oct. 30 and 31. and Kansas on Nov. 13 and 14) are going to be televised according to the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.