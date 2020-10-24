The second-ranked Baylor Bears shut down Iowa State’s offense in a 3-0 victory over Iowa State on Saturday.
Iowa State had only a .078 hitting percentage, it had averaged a .223 hitting percentage, third-best in the Big 12 coming into the weekend.
Baylor on the other hand, had a .145 percentage against Iowa State on Saturday.
Despite having a low hitting percentage, Iowa State was within arms reach of Baylor in each set, only losing each set by an average of 4.3 points.
Iowa State entered the match without two players due to injury.
Redshirt junior middle blocker Avery Rhodes missed her second match in a row with a foot/ankle injury and her replacement, freshman Alexis Englebrecht, missed Saturday’s match with an unknown injury.
Filling in for those two was redshirt freshman middle blocker Abby Greiman, who hadn’t played in a collegiate match before Saturday.
Greiman had four kills in six attacks.
The Big 12’s reigning player of the year and 2020 Big 12 preseason player of the year, Baylor’s senior outside hitter Yosianna Presley led all players in kills with 12.
Iowa State senior Candelaria Herrera led the team in kills with nine.
While things didn’t turn out great for Iowa State, it started things off on the right foot.
Iowa State led midway through set one, 13-9.
Baylor then took control and outscored Iowa State 10-4 to take a 19-17 lead.
Iowa State rallied however, to take a 22-21 lead.
Baylor scored four unanswered to take set one 25-21.
In set one, Iowa State struggled offensively, only having a .106 hitting percentage, although Baylor didn’t do much better as it had a .146 hitting percentage.
Set two was very close for the majority of it, as neither team had a lead greater than until the Bears led 22-17.
The Bears, who led for the majority of the set after taking a 3-2 lead, won set two 25-22.
Baylor had a strong 13-7 lead in the third set.
Then Baylor committed four straight errors and saw its lead trimmed to two.
Baylor expanded its leads to four at 21-17.
Iowa State got a block, took advantage of a Baylor error and got a kill from sophomore outside hitter Annie Hatch trimmed its deficit to one.
Baylor then scored four straight points to win the third set 25-20 and the match 3-0.
The Cyclones (2-6) host the Oklahoma Sooners (2-6) on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. on both days, in Hilton Coliseum.
