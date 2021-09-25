AMES— Down 28-16 to Baylor midway through the third quarter, No. 14 Iowa State managed to claw its way back to down just five. But it wasn't enough.
The Cyclones scored a touchdown with less than a minute left but on the ensuing two-point conversion, the snap was dropped and quarterback Brock Purdy’s pass was intercepted in the end zone.
Iowa State failed to recover the onside kick and Baylor held on to win 31-29.
Iowa State struck first on its first drive of the game with a two-yard rushing touchdown by running back Breece Hall.
Baylor responded with a touchdown of its own but it nearly didn’t happen, after the ball was fumbled by R.J. Sneed but was recovered by Tyquan Thornton, which set up a seven yard rushing touchdown by Gerry Bohanon.
Early in the second quarter, Thornton caught a 21 yard pass from Bohanon to put Baylor ahead 14-7.
The scoring continued on the next drive as the Cyclones made a field goal from 40 yards out (Andrew Mevis).
But Baylor scored a touchdown once again, this time on a pass from Bohanon to Ben Sims, which put Baylor up 21-10 midway through the second quarter.
To end the half, the Cyclones trimmed their deficit to eight with a 38 yard field goal by Mevis, his second made field goal on three attempts.
After defensive back Isheem Young forced a fumble on Baylor’s first drive of the third quarter, Iowa State took over at it’s own 23 yard line.
However, Iowa State failed to find the endzone and Mevis made his third field goal of the day to cut the deficit to five.
On the ensuing kickoff, Baylor running back Trestan Ebner took it to the house and scored a touchdown to put Baylor up 28-16.
Iowa State cut it to a one possession game with another goal line score from Hall at the end of the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Iowa State was driving deep into Baylor territory, but a tipped pass was intercepted by Baylor’s Garmon Randolph. Baylor would later punt on that possession.
After a punt return set Baylor up with first down in the red zone, Iowa State held Baylor to a field goal with five and a half minutes left.
Iowa State had 469 total yards, 263 through the air and 203 on the ground, while Baylor had 164 passing yards and 118 rushing yards, gaining 282 total yards.
Baylor is now 4-0 (2-0 Big 12) and Iowa State falls to 2-2 (0-1 Big 12).
