The Iowa State athletic department announced that it had six positive COVID-19 cases in last weeks round of testing.
According to a news release on Monday, "230 COVID-19 tests the week of July 13" for 183 student-athletes and 47 key personnel returning to campus in the following sports: soccer, volleyball, cross country (men's and women's) and basketball (mens and women's).
Five of the six positive cases were asymptomatic cases and two are currently active.
The football team returned to campus on June 15. Since then, 210 tests have been conducted on football players and six tests have come back positive.
In total, Iowa State has conducted 386 individual COVID-19 tests and nine have comeback positive.
"In the last seven weeks, our student athletes and medical staff have proven how we can successfully combat the COVID-19 virus if we collectively commit to the necessary precautions," Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said.
According to news release, "Individuals who tested positive will follow the guidelines and protocol established by the ISU Athletics Department and public health officials, which includes isolation. Individuals who have been in close contact with an infected person will quarantine as per recommendations of public health officials. This is mandatory protocol to attempt to contain the potential widespread infection of COVID-19."
