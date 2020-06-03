In a press release on Wednesday, the Iowa State athletic department reported that a student-worker had notified them they had tested positive for COVID-19.
The student worker notified the athletic department over the weekend.
The athletic department also announced that four student-athletes were in close contact with individuals outside the athletic department who have been infected by the virus. These four student-athletes, from two different sports, have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 and are self-quarantining and are waiting for test results according to the press release.
"The potential for infections and positive test results has always been very real for an organization like ours and we've been thorough and diligent in planning for such incidents," Iowa State athletic department director Jamie Pollard said. "Our medical team, headed by Mark Coberly, has done a magnificent job in preparing protocols and procedures for countless scenarios related to the virus."
This was not unexpected to Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard.
"This certainly is not a great surprise. We believe our plan to isolate infected individuals, continually communicate and educate our student-athletes and staff on proper hygiene, ongoing efforts to thoroughly sanitize our facilities, and implement other strategies as necessary, will allow us to ultimately be successful in mitigating the impact of the virus," Pollard said in the press release.
Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is going to be restricted from athletic department facilities for three-to-six weeks and anyone who has been in contact with them in the 48 hours leading up to their symptoms is going to be isolated for a week with further testing after that. Both protocols are mandatory.
