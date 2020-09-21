Iowa State landed a verbal commitment from class of 2023 guard Arianna Jackson on Sunday.
Jackson announced her verbal commitment in a tweet.
Extremely honored & excited to announce that I have committed to Iowa State for my academic and athletic career! Huge thanks to everyone who has supported me in my journey! Thank you to @ISUCoachFen for the amazing opportunity! Go Cyclones!❤️💛 #CYLegacy @kendelljackson2 @hezj43 pic.twitter.com/By6xqf78pY— Arianna Jackson (@a_jackson2205) September 21, 2020
Jackson is currently a sophomore at Des Moines Roosevelt High School.
As a freshman, Jackson averaged 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds, both of which were team-highs, as the Roughriders finished the 2019-20 season with a 13-10 record.
Jackson also plays AAU basketball for the All-Iowa Attack, which is the team AAU basketball team junior forward Ashley Joens, freshman guard Aubrey Joens and freshman forward Kylie Feuerbach played for during their high school years.
Jackson also runs cross country at Des Moines Roosevelt.
Arianna is the sister of current Iowa State redshirt sophomore linebacker Kendell Jackson and their father, Hez, played football at Iowa State from 1996-99.
According to the Des Moines Register, Jackson had offers from Drake, Michigan, Illinois State and Creighton.
A former Cyclone women's basketball player, Meredith Burkhall, who graduated from Iowa State in 2019, also played high school basketball for Des Moines Roosevelt.
Burkhall averaged 6.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in her four year tenure at Iowa State.
