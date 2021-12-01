AMES — Make it seven-in-a-row.
The No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones returned to Hilton Coliseum Wednesday evening after an exciting week in Brooklyn, welcoming Arkansas Pine-Bluff to town.
The Cyclones took care of the Golden Lions handily, winning their seventh game of the season by a score of 83-64.
But it wasn't exactly a pretty start.
Arkansas Pine-Bluff led the first six minutes of action and both teams combined to go 5-22 from the field to start. After a George Conditt and-one dunk, the Cyclones went quiet for a stretch.
But after a five-minute scoring drought, Tre Jackson found his way to a steal and gave the ball off to Izaiah Brockington for a fast-break dunk to put Iowa State ahead 11-9 with 10 minutes left in the first half.
The Cyclones kept the foot on the gas the rest of the half, taking a 38-22 lead into the break.
Conditt kept up the scoring, walking into halftime second on the team with nine points along with seven rebounds.
Izaiah Brockington picked up right where he left off in Brooklyn, leading the Cyclones in scoring with 13 first-half points.
The Penn State transfer was on the attack from the start, drawing contact and fighting near the glass. Wednesday was his fifth-game in double-figures this season.
It didn't take long for the game to be out of hand for the Golden Lions, as Iowa State took a 44-24 lead less than two minutes gone-by in the second half.
The Cyclones didn't let-up, diving for loose balls, getting hands in passing lanes to get the lead to 30 points at one point.
The Golden Lions turned the ball over six times in the second half and Iowa State scored four points off the mistakes.
Brockington scored 23 points, going 10-20 from the field along with his 10 rebounds. It is his third double-double this season.
Tyrese Hunter had an off-night on the offensive end, finishing the night with six points on 2-7 shooting. The freshman point guard did make up for his shooting struggles with six assists.
Conditt improved to a season-high 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Tre Jackson finished with 12 points and matched a career-high with three steals.
