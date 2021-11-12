On a bitter snowy day in Iowa City, the Iowa State cross country program competed in the Midwest Regional. The Cyclones crowned two runners the Regional title, Callie Logue for the women and Wesley Kiptoo for the men. The women’s race began at 11 a.m., with the athletes running a 6k. The men’s race began at noon, with the athletes running a 10k.
The women finished in third place with 81 points, following the University of Minnesota, who took the regional title, and Oklahoma State earned second place. To conclude what has been an exhilarating season, Logue defended her regional title and battled her way through the chaos of runners.
Logue was consistent throughout the race; she wasn’t quick off the gun and was sitting around 25th place at the halfway mark. By the 4k spot, Logue had moved right into prime position and was sitting in third place. Logue finished her race in 20:45.08, beating a fierce competitor, Taylor Roe, from Oklahoma State. This was Logue’s third regional title.
The battle between the Cyclones and the Oklahoma State Cowboys has been a regular occurrence throughout the season. The Iowa State men’s team took second place, with 57 team points, trailing behind Oklahoma State, with 43 team points.
Kiptoo, who won the 2021 indoor track national title and is a four time All-American, earned the regional title by what looks like a landslide as he pulled himself ahead of the pack. At the 3k marker, Kiptoo had taken the lead and never let anyone past him from that point forward. Kiptoo finished the race in a record-breaking course time of 30:17.81.
With a second place finish for the men’s team, they automatically qualify for a team spot at the NCAA National Championship. Logue also qualified for the individual selection at Nationals, which will take place in Tallahassee, Florida.
