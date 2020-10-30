The Cyclone men and women’s cross country teams competed at the Big 12 Championship on October 30 in Lawrence, Kansas and brought home plenty of hardware.
With rich tradition at the Big 12 level, the women's team took the first place title with four runners in the top 10 and 39 total points. The title was the eighth Big 12 championship over the last 10 years for the women's squad.
Cailie Logue took the Big 12 crown with a time of 20:00.5 in the 6k race. Her finish made her a back-to-back-to-back Big 12 Champion.
Brenna Cohoon (21:11.5), Winrose Chesang (21:13.7) and Dana Feyen (21:21.0) produced top ten finishes to help lead the women to a Big 12 Championship title.
All three members also earned All-Big 12 Honors. Brenna Cohoon was the top-finishing freshmen among the all who competed at the Big 12 Championship.
The men’s team raced at 11 a.m. and finished in second place after a tie-breaker with Oklahoma State based on head to head finishers.
The tie-breaker was done between the top-five runners for Iowa State and Oklahoma State.
Wesley Kiptoo became the new Big 12 Champion in the 8k race with a time of 22:35.4. Kiptoo finished 14 seconds ahead of the field.
Seven members of the men's team earned All Big 12 Honors on its way to a top three finish at the championships.
Mitchell Day, Milo Greder, Chad Johnson, Wesley Kiptoo, Festus Lagat, Thomas Pollard, and Gable Sieperda led the Cyclones at the championship with All-Big 12 honors.
Milo Greder and Thomas Pollard became Iowa State’s only four time All-Big 12 runners. Multiple Cyclones ended on the medal stand to add to an already full trophy case.
