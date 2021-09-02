Friday, September 3, the Iowa State Women’s Cross Country team will head to Iowa City, Iowa for the Hawkeye Invitational. This will be the season opener for the Cyclones.
The competition will begin at 6 p.m., located at the Ashton Cross Country Course.
The invitational will host 11 different collegiate teams in addition to the Cyclones for the 4k event; Drake, Bradley, Creighton, Illinois-Chicago, Illinois State, Northern Illinois, Northwestern, Northern Iowa, Iowa Central, Loyola and Iowa.
The Cyclones finished 25th last year in the NCAA conference, and are currently ranked No. 30 nationally, according to the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. For the Midwest Regional rankings, the Cyclones Cross Country team is ranked No. 4.
Senior Callie Logue has been a dominant force for the Iowa State Cross Country team since 2018 and is expected to carry on the tradition. This past summer Logue qualified for the Olympic trials in the 10,000 meter, finishing 32nd. Logue is a three-time All-American and a three-time Big 12 Champion for cross country. Joining Logue as seniors this 2021 season are Ashley Tutt and Maggie Davis.
Along with Logue, there were three more Cyclones who earned All-Big 12 recognition last season; junior Dana Feyen, and sophomores Brenna Cohoon and Winrose Chesang.
The Hawkeye Invitational will allow the Cyclones an opportunity to experience the course they will compete on again, with Ashton Cross Country Course being the destination for the NCAA Midwest Regional competition Nov. 12.
