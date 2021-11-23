After a successful season that saw top-10 finishes for both the men and the women, multiple Cyclones were recognized by the Big 12 for their efforts.
On the men's side it was a clean sweep, as Wesley Kiptoo won Runner of the Year, Ryan Ford won Newcomer of the Year and first-year head coach, Jeremy Sadbury, won Coach of the Year in the Big 12.
For the women, Ashley Tutt won Newcomer of the Year. Tutt, a senior, transferred from Northern Illinois after a very successful career in the MAC.
Kiptoo won Big 12 Runner of the Year for the second consecutive year, and earns Iowa State its fifth-straight season of receiving that particular award.
It was quite a successful season all around for the cross country team, as the men finished second at the NCAA Championships and the women finished in ninth. Both sides also finished in the top three at the Big 12 Championships and the NCAA Midwest Regionals.
