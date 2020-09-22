ISUXC04.JPG

Iowa State distance runner Larkin Chapman leads a pack of ISU women’s cross country runners during the women’s 6k at the 2018 Big 12 Cross Country Championships held at Iowa State on Oct. 26. The women’s team placed first overall with a score of 35, winning the Championships.

According to a tweet from Cyclone Track and Cross Country, the team announced that they will be heading to the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Oct. 3 as a scheduling change.

This meet is being put on by Oklahoma State University, another Big 12 conference team. 

Original, the Cyclones were supposed to race in the Gabs Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri.

This change shifts the competition teams, since Iowa State will no-longer be at a non-conference meet. 

The mens’ race (8k) will start at 8:30 a.m. while the womens’ race (5k) will start at 9:15 a.m.

