According to a tweet from Cyclone Track and Cross Country, the team announced that they will be heading to the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Oct. 3 as a scheduling change.
🔄SCHEDULE CHANGE🔄Iowa State will be heading to the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Oct. 3!🏃♂️ (8k) - 8:30 a.m.🏃♀️ (5k) - 9:15 a.m.🌪️🌪️🌪️#CycloneSZN // #Run4ISU pic.twitter.com/4laFEqMm8p— Iowa State Track & XC (@CycloneTrackXC) September 22, 2020
This meet is being put on by Oklahoma State University, another Big 12 conference team.
Original, the Cyclones were supposed to race in the Gabs Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri.
This change shifts the competition teams, since Iowa State will no-longer be at a non-conference meet.
The mens’ race (8k) will start at 8:30 a.m. while the womens’ race (5k) will start at 9:15 a.m.
