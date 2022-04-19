The memory of Nick Bassett, one of Iowa State's most inspiring fans, will continue to live on thanks to a new award from Iowa State football.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell announced the creation of the Nick Bassett Perseverance Award on Tuesday, which will recognize two Cyclone football players annually at the end of spring practice each season.
Bassett's story was highlighted by the Des Moines Register before the 2021 season, with his optimistic view on life serving as an example to fans and those within Iowa State Athletics.
Bassett passed away due to health complications in January at the age of 29.
The first recipients of the Nick Bassett Perseverance Award are Zach Ross and Tayvonn Kyle. The two players will be selected based on displaying characteristics Iowa State remembers Nick by, a positive spirit, perseverance and selflessness.
“Zach and Tayvonn have exemplified the spirit of this award and are deserving of this honor,” Campbell said in a press release. “They’ve battled through injuries and other struggles in their careers and overcome them to become leaders in our program.”
Bassett was featured on ESPN's College GameDay on Sept. 11 before the CyHawk game, allowing his story to be told to millions to college football fans.
Iowa State superfan Nick Bassett has Ames HYPED‼️ pic.twitter.com/GN48NQGNZc— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2021
Ross, a redshirt senior offensive lineman from West Des Moines, Iowa, and Kyle, a redshirt senior defensive back from Valdosta, Ga., will wear a Nick Bassett Perseverance Award decal on the back of their helmets next season.
