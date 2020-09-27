After day one of the Schooner Invitational, the Iowa State women's golf team is currently sitting at last place, 11th, with a total team score of 297 which puts the squad at +23.
Second round action was suspended due to high winds and teams will complete the second round Monday after the third and final round.
Individually, the Cyclones got solid contributions from junior Joy Chou, who would end the day with six birdies and a total score of 70, which has her tied for ninth place. Sophomore Taglao Jeeravivitaporn also posted a score of 72 which has her tied for 19th.
Baylor is sitting among the leaders with a total score of 273, followed by North Texas, 281, and Kansas 282.
Iowa State Scores
T9. Joy Chou 70
T19. Taglao Jeeravivitaporn 72
T38. Amelia Grohn 74
54. Ruby Chou 81
56. Ellie Braksiek 86
