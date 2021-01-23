The Cyclone track and field teams finished the day with 11 combined wins in a wide variety of events at the Cyclone Invite on Saturday.
This was yet another strong performance after Iowa State took home six wins two weeks ago at the Wildcat Invitational.
Junior Keiara Williams would set the tone early for Iowa State as she took home the victory in shot-put with a throw of 17.63 meters.
It was another solid day for Sophomore Katrina Vlahovic as she took home wins in both the 60-meter hurdles and the 200-meter dash. Sophomore Tatiana Aholou and Junior Kendra Leger would cross the finish line right after Vlahovic leading the Cyclones to a 1-3 sweep in the 200-meter dash.
The men also had some record-breaking performances as well. Sophomore Jason Gomez went on to win the open 800-meter with a time of 1:47.02, which is now the No.2 time in Iowa State history in the event and makes him the national leader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.